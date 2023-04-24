Sinema holds roundtable on gun law

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met with gun control and other advocacy groups last week to discuss mental health services designed to prevent mass shootings.

The roundtable also included Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. On the agenda was a Sinema-led bill called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was signed into law last year.

It funnels $15 billion into mental health programs and would keep weapons away from those deemed to be a danger.

The groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Students Demand Action, and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence spoke with Sinema and Mayes.

The bill was crafted in the wake of the school shooting last May in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 4th graders and two teachers dead.