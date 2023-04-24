© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sinema holds roundtable on gun law

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 24, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST
Sinema
Office of Sen. Kyrsten Sinema
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema met with gun control and other advocacy groups last week to discuss mental health services designed to prevent mass shootings.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema met with gun control and other advocacy groups last week to discuss mental health services designed to prevent mass shootings.

The roundtable also included Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes. On the agenda was a Sinema-led bill called the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act that was signed into law last year.

It funnels $15 billion into mental health programs and would keep weapons away from those deemed to be a danger.

The groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Students Demand Action, and the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence spoke with Sinema and Mayes.

The bill was crafted in the wake of the school shooting last May in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 4th graders and two teachers dead.

KNAU and Arizona News Kyrsten Sinemagun control
