Lone Navajo Council delegate moves to oust speaker

A Navajo Nation Council delegate has introduced a bill to remove the current speaker.

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton is the only supporter of the legislation to remove Crystalyne Curley as the speaker of the 25th Navajo Nation Council.

The legislation claims Curley hasn’t lived up to expectations and that her staff doesn’t communicate with delegates in addition to other allegations.

Charles-Newton actually unsuccessfully ran for speaker herself after former speaker Seth Damon resigned.

Instead, the council selected Curley, making her the first woman to serve as speaker, as well as the first fluent Navajo speaker to hold the position in a decade.

The legislation is in a five-day comment period stage when the public can submit comments before it goes to the committee.