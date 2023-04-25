© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Lone Navajo Council delegate moves to oust speaker

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 25, 2023 at 6:38 AM MST
Crystalyne Curley
Courtesy
Crystalyne Curley was selected as the new Speaker of the Navajo Nation.

A Navajo Nation Council delegate has introduced a bill to remove the current speaker.

Delegate Eugenia Charles-Newton is the only supporter of the legislation to remove Crystalyne Curley as the speaker of the 25th Navajo Nation Council.

The legislation claims Curley hasn’t lived up to expectations and that her staff doesn’t communicate with delegates in addition to other allegations.

Charles-Newton actually unsuccessfully ran for speaker herself after former speaker Seth Damon resigned.

Instead, the council selected Curley, making her the first woman to serve as speaker, as well as the first fluent Navajo speaker to hold the position in a decade.

The legislation is in a five-day comment period stage when the public can submit comments before it goes to the committee.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsNavajo Nation Councilstate and local newsNavajo Nation
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF