© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 26, 2023 at 11:25 AM MST
lathan barbone 2.jpg
Navajo Police Department
/

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Forty-nine-year-old Lathan Barbone was last seen April 18, 2023, leaving the Crownpoint Detention Center in Crownpoint, New Mexico.

Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’6”, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey pullover, jeans, a black cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on Lathan Barbone’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.

lathan barbone.jpg
Navajo Police Department
/

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News MISSING PERSONMissing and Murdered Indigenous PeopleNavajo Nationnavajo police departmentKNAU and Arizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF