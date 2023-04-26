Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Forty-nine-year-old Lathan Barbone was last seen April 18, 2023, leaving the Crownpoint Detention Center in Crownpoint, New Mexico.

Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’6”, 135 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey pullover, jeans, a black cowboy hat and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information on Lathan Barbone’s whereabouts or well-being is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Crownpoint District at (505) 786-2050/2051, or call 911.