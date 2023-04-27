© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona drunk driving deaths among highest in the nation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published April 27, 2023 at 7:09 AM MST
4th CES gets “crash” course in vehicle extrication
Brittain Crolley
/
Cronkite News
Drunken driving deaths in the U.S. rose 14% from 2020 to 2021, and Arizona drunken driving deaths rose 43% in the same period. Experts cite several factors, but say reckless pandemic driving habits are at least partly to blame.

Arizona saw a surge in drunk driving deaths in 2021.

A report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that deaths rose from 295 in 2020 to 421 a year later – a 43% increase.

That accounted for virtually all of the increase of 127 traffic deaths of all types in the state from 2020 to 2021.

Arizona had the fifth-highest rate in the U.S., while California led the nation with more than 1,300 drunk-driving fatalities.

Cronkite News reports that experts point to a variety of possible reasons for the rise, but most said restless boredom spurred by the pandemic likely triggered an increase in unsafe driving behavior, especially speeding and driving under the influence.

Nationwide, drunken driving deaths rose 14% in 2021.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsstate and local newsdriving under the influenceNational Highway Traffic Safety Administrationarizona news
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF