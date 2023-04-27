Grand Canyon astronomer wraps up residency with sunset mapping project

Grand Canyon National Park’s most recent in-house astronomer wrapped up her residency last week. Jennifer Hoffman’s last few projects before her term ended included a sunset mapping event at Hopi Point, creating simulated moon walks for hundreds of visitors and presenting research to the public on the region’s night sky.

During her residency, Hoffman coached young students on careers in astronomy and designed a telescope viewing project for visitors to Phantom Ranch at the bottom of the Grand Canyon.

The Park’s Astronomer in Residence program offers a chance for professional and amateur educators, scientists, writers and artists to practice their disciplines under one of the most pristine areas of night sky in the country.

Selected residents live and work at the Canyon for six weeks in the historic Verkamp’s artist residence.