ADOT pledges millions to fix winter pothole damage statewide

The Arizona Department of Transportation says it will commit $85 million to patch potholes and resurface highways after record-setting winter weather took a toll on Arizona roads.

The funds will be divided between 23 locations, mostly in northern Arizona, to repair deteriorating pavement surfaces. ADOT wants to put another $40 million toward similar projects in its five-year construction plan.

Work is expected to begin in mid-May or early June on roads with severe deterioration, including on interstates 17, 40 and 10, as well as U.S. Route 60 and State Routes 260 and 77. One of the first areas to be repaired is a 30-mile stretch of I-17 south of Flagstaff where dozens of potholes formed this winter.

Cronkite News reports that in 2021, potholes nationwide cost nearly $27 billion in damages to cars. The average cost for repairs is about $600 per driver, according to AAA Mountain West.