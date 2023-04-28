Burn operations planned first week of May on Apache-Sitgreaves Alpine Ranger District

Officials with the Apache-Sitreaves National Forest plan to conduct burn operations next week on the Alpine Ranger District.

Crews will backline approximately 500 acres northwest of Alpine, weather permitting. Backlining is a process that’s done before a prescribed burn is conducted. It involves burning vegetation adjacent to a designated control line. Fire managers say it’s usually done in heavy fuel areas during periods of low fire danger to reduce heat intensity for firefighting personnel and reduce the chances of spot fires jumping across control lines.

Burn operations are scheduled to begin Sunday, April 30 and continue through Saturday, May 6. Backlining will occur along and south of Forest Roads 81 and 581. Smoke will be visible in the communities of Alpine, Nutrioso and Springerville, as well as along Highways 180, 191 and 60.