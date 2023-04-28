Havasupai Tribe and Grand Canyon National Park to host historic landmark renaming ceremony

Grand Canyon National Park and the Havasupai Tribe will host a ceremony next week to rename a landmark along the popular Bright Angel Trail. It’s the latest example of a larger effort to change public place names that are derogatory toward First Nations people.

An area once called “Indian Gardens” will now be known as “Havasupai Gardens.” It was home to the Havasupai until the National Park Service forcibly removed them from the inner Grand Canyon about a century ago, claiming ancestral lands as national park boundary.

The Tribe formally requested the name change earlier this year.

Next Thursday’s ceremony will be at the Bright Angel Trailhead. In attendance will be Tribal leaders and descendants of the Burro Family, the last known Havasupai family to reside there. A man called “Captain Burro” was the last person known have been forced from the area in 1928. The family later changed its name to Tilousi, which means “storyteller.”