Dignity Health and Blue Cross Blue Shield reach in-network contract agreement

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona and a major healthcare provider in Yavapai County reached an agreement last week after months of negotiations left thousands of patients without in-network care.

According to the Prescott Daily Courier, the Yavapai Regional Medical Center confirmed that the three-year, in-network agreement will assure medical care for those with private insurance and employee insurance for local businesses, as well as government workers.

The coverage is retroactively effective starting April 1.

Negotiations broke down in February, forcing an estimated 11-and-a-half thousand people throughout Prescott, Chino Valley, Paulden and elsewhere in the area to travel hours to receive non-emergency services or pay higher out-of-network costs for care.