Flagstaff to host public meetings on monsoon season, potential flooding

The City of Flagstaff will host two community meetings this month to discuss preparations for monsoon season and potential flooding.

The first meeting is Monday, May 8th, from 5:30-7 p.m. at Flagstaff City Hall. It will be specifically targeted towards residents who live in the Coconino Estates and Coyote Springs neighborhoods.

A second meeting is scheduled for Monday, May 15, from 5:30-7 p.m., also at Flagstaff City Hall. It will be specific to residents in the Paradise, Grandview and Sunnyside neighborhoods.

Both meetings will be livestreamed on the City’s website (www.flagstaff.az.gov/1461/Streaming-City-Council-Meetings), and then uploaded afterward. There will be time for resident questions and comments.