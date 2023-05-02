Sinema discusses wildfire preparedness in Flagstaff

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently met with local leaders in Flagstaff to discuss wildfire preparedness, mitigation and recovery.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett and others spoke with the senator about federal funds designed to protect communities ahead of this year’s fire season.

According to Sinema’s office, more than $211 million from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has so far been delivered to Arizona for forest restoration and resilience.

In all, the law allocated $3 billion to implement a 10-year plan to fight wildfires nationwide, including the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.

Last year, the massive Tunnel and Pipeline fires scorched tens of thousands of acres near Flagstaff and burned more than 30 homes.