© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Sinema discusses wildfire preparedness in Flagstaff

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 2, 2023 at 1:22 PM MST
Pipeline Fire
Melissa Sevigny/KNAU
/
The Pipeline Fire on the San Francisco Peaks was first reported June 12, 2022 and eventually burned more than 26,000 acres.

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema recently met with local leaders in Flagstaff to discuss wildfire preparedness, mitigation and recovery.

Flagstaff Mayor Becky Daggett and others spoke with the senator about federal funds designed to protect communities ahead of this year’s fire season.

According to Sinema’s office, more than $211 million from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act has so far been delivered to Arizona for forest restoration and resilience.

In all, the law allocated $3 billion to implement a 10-year plan to fight wildfires nationwide, including the Four Forest Restoration Initiative and the Flagstaff Watershed Protection Project.

Last year, the massive Tunnel and Pipeline fires scorched tens of thousands of acres near Flagstaff and burned more than 30 homes.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Fire Season 2023Wildfire NewsFlagstaffLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF