Arizona AG Kris Mayes signs on to defend abortion drug

Arizona is one of 22 states urging the court to preserve access to the abortion drug, mifepristone.

Attorney General Kris Mayes filed an amicus brief with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit alongside nearly two dozen other Democrat-led states. The court is currently weighing an appeal of a ruling issued by a Texas judge last month that would effectively rescind the FDA’s certification of the medication past seven weeks of pregnancy.

Mayes called the Texas ruling “out of touch” in a statement and vowed to continue advocating for abortion access.

In the filing, the states reiterated the devastating consequences for women if the FDA’s approval of mifepristone were to be struck down. They argue that it would increase risks for marginalized populations and strain already overburdened medical systems.