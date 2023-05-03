© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Sunset Crater celebrates its ties to Apollo Program with historic designation

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Melissa Sevigny
Published May 3, 2023 at 3:01 AM MST
A new plaque at Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument honors the area's listing on the National Register of Historic Places for its ties to the Apollo Program.

Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument celebrated its listing in the National Register of Historic Places on Saturday. KNAU’s Melissa Sevigny reports, the designation recognizes Sunset Crater’s vital role in the Apollo missions to the moon.

Apollo astronauts tested equipment and drove the moon buggy over the spiky lava fields of Sunset Crater and adjacent National Forest lands, and they got a crash course in how to do geology.

Local historian Ben Carver spent several years documenting the exact locations of Apollo activities in support of the application for a new “historic district.”

"The simulated moon walks they conducted in the district, the techniques, the training they performed here, they practiced, they applied on the moon just weeks later—just a month later in the case of Apollo 17," Carver says. "So that’s really exciting, right?"

Ian Hough of the National Park Service says the recognition has been a long time coming. "It probably never left people’s minds, even in the early 70s," he says. "It’s always been on people’s minds that the places that are part of this history should be preserved and accessible to the public."

Visitors to Sunset Crater Volcano National Monument can now see a plaque honoring the designation at the Bonito Vista Trail and new interpretive signs about the region’s ties to the Apollo Program.

KNAU and Arizona News Local NewsScience and InnovationSunset CraterspaceastronomyNational Parkshistoryhistoric register
Melissa Sevigny
Melissa joined KNAU's team in 2015 to report on science, health, and the environment. Her work has appeared nationally on NPR and been featured on Science Friday. She grew up in Tucson, Arizona, where she fell in love with the ecology and geology of the Sonoran desert.
