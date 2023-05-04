Arizona lawmakers to investigate state's response to COVID pandemic

Republican lawmakers have established an intergovernmental committee to examine Arizona’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee includes U.S. Reps. Andy Biggs, Eli Crane and Paul Gosar, as well as three GOP state lawmakers.

Senate officials say the committee will evaluate protocols and overall public health guidance in addition to injustices committed against families, businesses, workers and industries and potential preventative protections that could have been taken.

They also pledged to tackle “anything else deemed relevant to the pandemic.”

The committee plans to present a report to the Senate President and the Speaker of the House by the end of 2024.