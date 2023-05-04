© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Waymo self-driving 'robotaxis' debut in Phoenix and San Francisco

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published May 4, 2023 at 3:44 PM MST
robotaxi.jpg
AP Photo/Matt York, File
/
Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego arrives in a Waymo self-driving vehicle on Dec. 16, 2022, at the Sky Harbor International Airport Sky Train facility in Phoenix. Self-driving car pioneer Waymo announced Thursday, May 4, 2023, that its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time.

Self-driving car pioneer Waymo has announced its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. The company’s cars will also start to pick up more volunteers for testing the autonomous vehicles traversing the more challenging conditions in San Francisco.

The expansion marks the next leg in an ambitious journey aimed at creating a safer and cheaper alternative to ride-hailing services that depend on humans.

The expanded territory in the Phoenix area means Waymo’s robotaxis will now pick up and drop off fare-paying passengers in an area spanning 180 square miles, doubling in size since late last year.

