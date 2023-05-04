Waymo self-driving 'robotaxis' debut in Phoenix and San Francisco

Self-driving car pioneer Waymo has announced its robotaxis will be able to carry passengers through most of the Phoenix area for the first time. The company’s cars will also start to pick up more volunteers for testing the autonomous vehicles traversing the more challenging conditions in San Francisco.

The expansion marks the next leg in an ambitious journey aimed at creating a safer and cheaper alternative to ride-hailing services that depend on humans.

The expanded territory in the Phoenix area means Waymo’s robotaxis will now pick up and drop off fare-paying passengers in an area spanning 180 square miles, doubling in size since late last year.