Firewood permit sales begin on Coconino National Forest

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 5, 2023 at 2:05 PM MST
Firewood permit sales began Friday, May 5, 2023, on the Coconino National Forest. Officials say sales will begin Saturday, May 6.

Permits allow for the cutting of down and dead wood, or certain types of standing wood in specified areas. Each permit allows for up to 12 cords per household.

Oak, aspen, juniper and maple will be $5 per cord, pine and mixed conifer will be $2.50 per cord. Purchases can be made by phone or in-person at any Coconino National Forest office, including the Flagstaff Ranger Station and Forest Supervisor’s Office, the Red Rock Ranger Station and the Mogollon Rim Ranger Station.

  • Forest Supervisor’s Office: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (928-527-3600, 1824 S. Thompson St, Flagstaff, AZ 86001)
  • Flagstaff Ranger Station: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday (928-526-0866, 5075 N. Hwy 89, Flagstaff, AZ 86004)
  • Red Rock Ranger Station: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday (928-203-2900, 8375 AZ-179, Sedona, AZ 86351)
  • Mogollon Rim Ranger Station: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday (928-477-2255, 8738 Ranger Road, Happy Jack, AZ, 86024)

More information is available at www.coconinonationalforest.us.

