Light Up Navajo project brings electricity to more Navajo households

Line crews with the Salt River Project have brought electricity to another 10 isolated homes on the Navajo Nation through the Light Up Navajo (LUN) project. Over the last three weeks, crews have built nearly six miles of power lines, set more than 100 poles, and strung more than 63,000 feet of wire.

Light Up Navajo is a humanitarian aid project that began in 2019 to provide power to homes on the Navajo Nation without electricity. The initiative is a partnership between the America Public Power Association (APPA) and the Navajo Tribal Utility Authority (NTUA.)

This is the third year SRP has participated in the project, donating employee time, line trucks, digging equipment and a mechanic service truck. Work will continue through June with the goal of bringing power to over 200 Navajo households.

According to the American Public Power Association, Of the approximately 55,000 homes on the Navajo Nation, nearly 14,000 still do not have electricity. They represent 75% of all U.S. households without power.