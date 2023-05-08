Mark Kelly inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly has been inducted into the Astronaut Hall of Fame as part of its 24th class.

A ceremony was held Saturday at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla.

Former Challenger pilot Roy Bridges was also inducted. Kelly was recognized for contributions to NASA’s mission of exploration and discovery.

He was selected as an astronaut in 1996 along with his twin brother Scott, himself a hall of fame inductee in 2021.

Mark Kelly spent more than 50 days in space and traveled over 20 million miles during four trips.

In total, 107 astronauts have been inducted in the hall of fame.

Kelly is the fourth astronaut to serve in Congress and the second U.S. Senator to be inducted after John Glenn.