Commission to combat missing and murdered Indigenous people epidemic meets in northern Arizona

A cross-section of tribal leaders, law enforcement, advocates and others held a hearing this week in northern Arizona as part of a national effort to combat the epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people. KNAU’s Ryan Heinsius reports.

The Not invisible Act Commission met at Twin Arrows outside of Flagstaff. It was the third in a series of events throughout the country. Members were appointed by the departments of the Interior and Justice and heard emotional testimony from family members of missing and murdered Indigenous people.

"What I want to see from the commission is federal partners either recognize that they play a part in this or to provide that funding so the nations can to that work themselves. We don’t want this to be a political matter. We want this to be a human issue," says Navajo Nation Council Delegate Amber Kanazbah Crotty, who is a member of the Not Invisible Act Commission.

The commission heard recommendations for how to better coordinate responses to missing persons cases and provide better communication and funding for family and victim services on tribal lands. Those who testified also called for more accountability of public officials in solving missing persons and murder cases.

The 2019 Not Invisible Act was sponsored by then-Representative Deb Haaland, who now serves as Interior Secretary. The commission will develop recommendations and submit a report to Haaland, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Congress.