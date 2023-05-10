Final COVID restrictions lifted on Navajo Nation

Navajo Nation President Buu Nygren recently signed an order that lifted the last of the COVID-19 restrictions on the Navajo Nation.

Saturday’s order overturned previous restrictions that mandated masks must be worn in schools, healthcare facilities and assisted-living homes.

The general public indoor mask mandate was lifted earlier this year.

The Navajo Nation was a hotspot for coronavirus cases and deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic. Lifting the mask mandate was one of Nygren’s campaign promises that he made for his first 100 days.

The Navajo Hopi Observer reports the head of the Navajo Department of Health supports the decision.

The announcement is in line with the World Health Organization’s declaration that the COVID-19 pandemic was no longer considered a global health emergency. The U.S. is set to let the emergency health order end tomorrow.