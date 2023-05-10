Judge dismisses Sen. Wendy Rogers' restraining order against reporter

A Flagstaff judge dismissed a restraining order filed by State Sen. Wendy Roger against a reporter Wednesday.

Flagstaff Justice of the Peace Howard Grodman dismissed the petition against harassment that ordered Arizona Capitol Times reporter Camryn Sanchez not to contact Rogers at her residence.

The publication says Sanchez was investigating where Rogers lives and Grodman agreed that Sanchez had a legitimate purpose for visiting the senator’s homes in Chandler and Tempe.

"I understand that you were genuinely feeling annoyed, harassed, violated by this," Grodman said. "But it doesn’t meet the reasonable person test to me and there was a legitimate purpose. Investigative reporting is a legitimate purpose."

Both Sanchez and Rogers testified during the three-hour hearing. Rogers claimed harassment, while Sanchez said she was simply doing her job.

The senator represents District 7, which includes Flagstaff, Payson, Show Low and Williams.

She owns a home in Tempe and recently bought a new home in Chandler but lists the address for a small mobile home in Flagstaff on her nominating paperwork and campaign finance report as her legal residence.