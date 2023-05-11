Wildlife officials urge public not to feed black bears

Arizona wildlife officials say they’ve received the first confirmed reports of black bear sightings this year as the animals emerge from their dens in search of food.

The Game and Fish Department is urging the public to avoid contact and not feed wildlife or leave trash, pet food or bird food accessible because it could attract bears.

The animals typically avoid humans but have an excellent sense of smell.

Officials say if a bear becomes habituated to getting food from human sources, they lose their fear of and become a threat to public safety.

They say in case of a bear encounter people shouldn’t run as it could trigger a chase, and if an attack occurs people should fight back.

Game and Fish asks that bear sightings in areas with human activity should be reported to agency dispatch.