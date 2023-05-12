© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo leaders pay tribute to WWII veteran

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 12, 2023 at 2:58 PM MST
Steven Harrison
Navajo Nation Council
/
Steven Harrison, a Navajo Nation tribal member and World War II veteran, died May 10, 2023.

Navajo Nation leaders are paying tribute to a 101-year-old World War II veteran and tribal member who died Wednesday.

Steven Harrison was originally from Kimbeto, New Mexico and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944.

He earned several honors including the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon during his service that included time spent on the USS Texas battleship.

After his time in the Navy Harrison worked for Union Pacific and Santa Fe railroads and built homes in the Farmington, N.M., area. Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said Harrison leaves behind a lasting legacy based on his service. He’s survived by five daughters and a son.

Funeral services will be announced by the family.

Navajo Nation Navajo Nation Council Veterans Local News
KNAU STAFF
