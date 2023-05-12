Navajo leaders pay tribute to WWII veteran

Navajo Nation leaders are paying tribute to a 101-year-old World War II veteran and tribal member who died Wednesday.

Steven Harrison was originally from Kimbeto, New Mexico and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1944.

He earned several honors including the Asiatic-Pacific Ribbon during his service that included time spent on the USS Texas battleship.

After his time in the Navy Harrison worked for Union Pacific and Santa Fe railroads and built homes in the Farmington, N.M., area. Navajo Council Speaker Crystalyne Curley said Harrison leaves behind a lasting legacy based on his service. He’s survived by five daughters and a son.

Funeral services will be announced by the family.