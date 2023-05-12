Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Thirty-three-year-old Chavis Crosby was last seen in Window Rock with the intention of hitchhiking to Chinle. His family says the last phone contact they had with him was on March 30, 2023. Crosby is known to struggle with addiction and sometimes travels to the Chinle Hospital for care.

Authorities describe him as a Native American male, 5’6”, 120 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen carrying a black backpack and wearing a baseball cap and black leather jacket.

Anyone with information on Chavis Crosby’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Chinle District, (928) 674-2111/2112, or call 911.