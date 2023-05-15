Arizona budget includes funds for 'magic mushroom' research to treat PTSD, depression

The $17 billion state budget package includes a $5 million provision for the first controlled clinical trials for whole mushroom psilocybin – also known as “magic mushrooms.”

The research will study how psilocybin can be used to treat a range of health issues, such as post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and depression.

Backers hope the research will one day be used to get whole-mushroom psilocybin approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The budget provision also creates a psilocybin research advisory council that includes a military veteran, an Arizona law enforcement officer and a university professor who specializes in clinical research or psychedelic studies. They will be responsible for making recommendations to the governor and state legislature.