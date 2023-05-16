© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
aspen_banner.jpg
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Federal funds to go toward restoring ungulate migration routes in northern Arizona

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM MST
Pronghorn stands in front of a wire fence in a grassland
Arthur Gonzales
/
Kaibab National Forest
American pronghorn

The Arizona Game and Fish Department has been awarded $800,000 in federal grants to restore critical migration routes for mule deer and other native ungulates.

The department will receive funds for a project on the Kaibab Plateau to mechanically remove invasive conifers and restore 1,100 acres of winter range for mule deer.

A half-million dollars will go to another project to remove woody invasive species from 4,000 acres of pronghorn migration areas and grasslands, reduce erosion and facilitate prescribed fire.

It’s part of a federal program to improve migration corridors across 11 western states that suffer from habitat fragmentation causing poor health and reproductive success of herds.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News wildlifeArizona Game and Fish Department
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF