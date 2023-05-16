Springerville man convicted in Prescott road rage shooting

A Yavapai County jury convicted a Springerville man in a drive-by shooting in Prescott.

Officials say Erik Adrian Engdahl fired shots at another person’s car after the victim passed him on Walker Road in 2021.

The victim gave police t a description of Engdahl and his vehicle.

In an attempt to evade law enforcement, Engdahl then shaved off his signature mustache and removed the roof rack and bumper stickers from his car. He then drove to Las Vegas and left the car at a friend’s house.

He was later arrested.

A jury found Engdahl guilty of drive-by shooting, aggravated assault, criminal damage and tampering with physical evidence. He’s facing up to 20 years in prison.

His sentencing is set for June 26.