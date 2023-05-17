Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing teen

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Tuba City teen.

The department says 17-year-old Maliyah Velasco was last seen at Tuba City High School.

Maliyah is five-feet-tall and 150 pounds with black hair and eyes. She was last seen in a black jacket, white shirt, black pants and white crocs. She has a mole on her lower lip and has her nose and ears pierced.

Maliyah has been entered into National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at 928-283-3111.