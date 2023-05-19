Indian migrants crossing U.S.-Mexico border in Arizona continue to increase

The Border Patrol has released data showing a slight increase in the number of times border officials apprehended migrants who crossed the U.S-Mexico border in Arizona in April, the month before the end of Title 42.

The Arizona News Collective reports Border officials apprehended migrants about 49,000 times in Southern Arizona in April.

The public health policy called Title 42 allowed border officials to immediately expel migrants from the country. The policy ended late last week, and new border restrictions were put into place.

The April data also shows that the number of migrants from India has continued to increase drastically to about 7,000 apprehensions in Arizona.