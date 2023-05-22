Fatal Border Patrol shooting of Tohono O'odhom Tribal member under investigation

The FBI and Tohono O’odham Nation police are investigating the fatal shooting of a tribal member by U.S. Border Patrol agents in southern Arizona.

Customs and Border Protection officials say agents from the Ajo Border Patrol Station were involved in a fatal shooting on the Tohono O’odham reservation near Ajo around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Tribal chairman Ned Norris Jr. said in a statement Sunday that the shooting occurred in the Meneger’s Dam community of the Tohono O’odham Nation. Norris identified the victim as tribal member Raymond Mattia and said he had called the Border Patrol because multiple migrants had trespassed into his yard, and he wanted assistance getting them off his property. Meneger's Dam is only a few miles from the U.S-Mexico border.