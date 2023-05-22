Interior Dept. announces multi-million dollar investment in Tribal water, power and safety projects

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland has announced a $48 million investment to repair and revitalize Tribal water sanitation systems, upgrade irrigation and power projects, and invest in the safety of dams in Tribal communities.

The funds come from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. It invests more than $13 billion directly to Tribal communities across the country, including $250 million over five years for Tribal dams and water projects.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs is investing $8.3 million in funding for vital repairs and upgrades for agency-owned water systems. More than $6 million will be used to expand access to water at Keams Canyon, on the Hopi Nation. Repairs include replacing fire hydrants and water lines, installing automated water meters, and connecting the distribution system to the regional Hopi Arsenic Mitigation Project water system.