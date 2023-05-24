Flagstaff enacts projects to reach carbon reduction goals

The City of Flagstaff is implementing a series of decarbonization and energy and water efficiency programs.

The $4.4 million project will help the city fulfill its climate neutrality plan and reduce carbon emissions by 30% by establishing electric charging stations for the conversion of Flagstaff’s fleet vehicles.

The project will also install heat pumps at some city buildings and more efficiently weatherize others.

As part of the initiative, irrigation control systems will be used at 20 locations to optimize water use.

Officials say the effort will provide more than $6 million in savings to the city.