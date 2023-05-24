© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Flagstaff enacts projects to reach carbon reduction goals

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM MST
City of Flagstaff
/
The City of Flagstaff is implementing a series of decarbonization and energy and water efficiency programs expected to cost $4.4 million and help fulfill its decarbonization goals.

The City of Flagstaff is implementing a series of decarbonization and energy and water efficiency programs.

The $4.4 million project will help the city fulfill its climate neutrality plan and reduce carbon emissions by 30% by establishing electric charging stations for the conversion of Flagstaff’s fleet vehicles.

The project will also install heat pumps at some city buildings and more efficiently weatherize others.

As part of the initiative, irrigation control systems will be used at 20 locations to optimize water use.

Officials say the effort will provide more than $6 million in savings to the city.

KNAU STAFF
