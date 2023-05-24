Indiana woman dies while hiking Bright Angel Trail

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a 36-year-old Indiana woman died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail earlier this month.

On the evening of May 14, rangers received a call about an unresponsive hiker above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

After emergency personnel responded she lost her pulse and attempts to resuscitate the hiker weren’t successful.

Officials say she was attempting to hike from the rim to the Colorado River and back in one day.

They did not release her name and a specific cause of death.

The park urges visitors, especially hikers and backpackers in the inner canyon, to prepare for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

Some areas can reach over 120 degrees and rangers recommend not hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.