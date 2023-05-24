© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Indiana woman dies while hiking Bright Angel Trail

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 24, 2023 at 3:28 PM MST
The Bright Angel Trail below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.
The Bright Angel Trail below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon.

Officials at Grand Canyon National Park say a 36-year-old Indiana woman died while hiking on the Bright Angel Trail earlier this month.

On the evening of May 14, rangers received a call about an unresponsive hiker above the Three-Mile Resthouse.

After emergency personnel responded she lost her pulse and attempts to resuscitate the hiker weren’t successful.

Officials say she was attempting to hike from the rim to the Colorado River and back in one day.

They did not release her name and a specific cause of death.

The park urges visitors, especially hikers and backpackers in the inner canyon, to prepare for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.

Some areas can reach over 120 degrees and rangers recommend not hiking between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

