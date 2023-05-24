Wildfire near Sedona grows, 'creeping' at low speed

A wildfire in the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona has grown to about 19 acres.

The Miller Fire was first reported Saturday and according to Coconino National Forest officials is creeping and smoldering upslope toward the south side of Secret Canyon and Maroon Mountain at a low rate of speed.

One hotshot crew, two engines and two helicopters have been assigned and were able to establish a control line on the eastern side of the fire.

Crews are contending with steep, rocky terrain but will work to hold control lines and suppress the fire to the south.

No structures are threatened and smoke will remain visible in the area.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

Visitors are asked to avoid the Secret Mountain Loop Trails and officials plan to close the area to the public for safety.