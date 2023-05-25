© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Mohave County blasts officials blast plans for Grand Canyon national monument

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 25, 2023 at 6:54 AM MST
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, right, told a House subcommittee that proposed expansions of national monuments could harm the region’s economy, leaving what he called “poverty with a view.”
Liam Coates
/
Cronkite News
Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter, right, told a House subcommittee that proposed expansions of national monuments could harm the region’s economy, leaving what he called “poverty with a view.”

Mohave County officials spoke out against a proposed new national monument around the Grand Canyon.

Mohave County Supervisor Travis Lingenfelter said that the establishment of the monument would devastate the economic growth potential of the region.

Rep. Paul Gosar said the House must stop the federal government, which he claims is looking for ways to slowly restrict access to public land.

The comments came during an Oversight and Investigations Subcommittee hearing Wednesday on the Biden administration’s alleged efforts to limit access to public lands.

However, advocates say the monument is critical to protecting important environmental and archeological sites and could even generate new business for the region.

