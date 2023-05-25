Steve Bannon's 'We Build the Wall' fraud trial set for May of 2024

Steve Bannon, conservative strategist and longtime ally of Donald Trump, will stand trial next May on charges he duped donors who gave money to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

A federal judge set Bannon’s trial in the “We Build the Wall” case for May 28, 2024, after initially scheduling it incorrectly on next year’s Memorial Day holiday when courts will be closed. If the schedule holds, Bannon will be going to trial right after Trump is slated to stand trial in the same Manhattan courtroom in an unrelated criminal case.

Bannon pleaded not guilty last September following his indictment on state money laundering, conspiracy, fraud and other charges. His federal prosecution was cut short by a Trump pardon.

Bannon is accused of falsely promising donors that all money given to the We Build the Wall campaign would go toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. Instead, prosecutors allege that the money was used to enrich Bannon and others involved in the project.

Brian Kolfage and Andrew Badolato pleaded guilty to federal charges and were sentenced to prison. A third defendant, Timothy Shea, was convicted in October and is scheduled to be sentenced next month.

Merchan is presiding over both the Bannon and Trump cases. Bannon is free pending trial. Thursday’s hearing lasted all of four minutes.