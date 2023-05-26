© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Miller Fire near Sedona grows to 35 acres

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 26, 2023 at 6:26 AM MST
The Miller Fire burns through the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona.
Coconino National Forest
The Miller Fire burns through the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona.

A wildfire in the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona has grown to about 35 acres.

The Miller Fire was first reported Saturday and Coconino National Forest officials say it continues to move at a low rate of speed through brush, timber and rocky terrain southwest toward the south side of Secret Canyon and Maroon Mountain.

One hotshot crew, one hand crew, two engines, three helicopters and an air attack have been assigned and were able to establish a control line on the eastern side of the fire earlier this week. They’re focused on suppressing the fire at accessible points and will evaluate the inaccessible portions to figure out how to best respond.

Forest service officials now say the fire was caused by lightning.

No structures are threatened, and smoke impacts may be felt to the north and northeast of the fire, while light smoke may settle into the Sedona area overnight.

A closure order has been issued for the area surrounding the fire, including Secret Mountain Loop Trails.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsarizona wildfiresCoconino National ForestRed Rock Ranger DistrictFire Season 2023Sedona
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF