Miller Fire near Sedona grows to 35 acres

A wildfire in the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona has grown to about 35 acres.

The Miller Fire was first reported Saturday and Coconino National Forest officials say it continues to move at a low rate of speed through brush, timber and rocky terrain southwest toward the south side of Secret Canyon and Maroon Mountain.

One hotshot crew, one hand crew, two engines, three helicopters and an air attack have been assigned and were able to establish a control line on the eastern side of the fire earlier this week. They’re focused on suppressing the fire at accessible points and will evaluate the inaccessible portions to figure out how to best respond.

Forest service officials now say the fire was caused by lightning.

No structures are threatened, and smoke impacts may be felt to the north and northeast of the fire, while light smoke may settle into the Sedona area overnight.

A closure order has been issued for the area surrounding the fire, including Secret Mountain Loop Trails.