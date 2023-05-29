Holiday travel creating major traffic delays on I-17

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a spike in travel for Memorial Day is causing major delays on southbound Interstate 17.

According to officials, traffic us backed up for about eight miles between Kachina Village and Munds Park near Flagstaff.

ADOT is encouraging drivers to plan for additional travel time and prepare by filling up gas tanks, fully charging cell phones and packing water, snacks and medications. Real-time highway conditions are available at az511.gov or by calling 511.

Cronkite News reports that travel will likely be at or even above pre-pandemic levels this year in the U.S. An estimated 42 million people are set to travel with about 887,000 from Arizona, a 4% increase from last year.