© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Holiday travel creating major traffic delays on I-17

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 29, 2023 at 2:35 PM MST
Cars line up to get on Bay Bridge in San Francisco.
Justin Sullivan/AP, file
/
Cars line up to get on Bay Bridge in San Francisco.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says a spike in travel for Memorial Day is causing major delays on southbound Interstate 17.

According to officials, traffic us backed up for about eight miles between Kachina Village and Munds Park near Flagstaff.

ADOT is encouraging drivers to plan for additional travel time and prepare by filling up gas tanks, fully charging cell phones and packing water, snacks and medications. Real-time highway conditions are available at az511.gov or by calling 511.

Cronkite News reports that travel will likely be at or even above pre-pandemic levels this year in the U.S. An estimated 42 million people are set to travel with about 887,000 from Arizona, a 4% increase from last year.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News Arizona Department of TransportationADOTInterstate 17Local Newstraffic
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF