Three wildfires continue to burn near Flagstaff

Three lightning-caused wildfires continue to burn in the Coconino National Forest Monday.

The Miller Fire in the Secret Mountain Wilderness near Sedona remains steady at about 35 acres. It’s moving at a low rate of spread through brush, timber and rocky terrain southwest toward the south side of Secret Canyon and Maroon Mountain. Rough and rocky terrain and steep cliff faces have created challenges for on-the-ground fire suppression efforts.

The Volunteer Fire is burning about 16 miles west of Flagstaff in the footprint of the 2021 Rafael Fire. Fire crews have confined it and are determining whether they’ll let it burn to consume forest debris. No structures are threatened and light to moderate smoke could be visible from Sycamore Canyon and the Garland Prairie area. Visitors should avoid the area.

The Willow Fire has consumed about two acres near Clint Wells west of State Route 87. Fire managers say it’s provided a chance to burn woody forest debris and they plan to allow the fire to move across the landscape and help with forest restoration and wildfire mitigation. No structures are threatened, and smoke may be visible in the area.