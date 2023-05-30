Yavapai County will use funds from cannabis sales to recruit 911 dispatchers

Yavapai County plans to use funding from the sale of recreational marijuana to help the county sheriff’s office with recruitment and retention bonuses for 911 dispatchers.

According to the Red Rock News, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s department has had trouble with recruitment. They currently need 19 new 911 operators and two communication supervisors. They hope the cannabis-funded incentives will help.

The new bonuses will be in effect for one year with each operator and supervisor set to receive $5,000. The distribution method will depend on when they’re hired. Yavapai County officials say any future approved bonuses beyond that point will continue to be paid out of marijuana funds if staffing levels don’t improve