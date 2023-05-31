© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Abandoned mine cleanup bill clear key Senate hurdle

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 31, 2023 at 3:01 PM MST
A sign at the old Kerr-McGee uranium mill site in Grants, N.M., warns of radioactive material. This week, the Justice Department announced a $5 billion settlement against the mining company to pay for the cleanup of toxic sites the company left across the U.S. over a period of more than eight decades.
Susan Montoya Bryan
/
AP
A bill in the U.S. Senate that would dedicate a hundred million dollars to the cleanup of abandoned uranium mines on tribal lands has passed a key hurdle.

The Committee on Environment and Public Works approved the measure as part of a larger piece of legislation that would expand the use of nuclear energy to counter climate change and invest in new technology.

There are more than 500 abandoned uranium mines on and near the Navajo Nation that have been linked to cancers and other severe health problems.

They endanger the environment and communities through acid mine drainage, chemical releases and groundwater contamination.

The full cleanup of the mines leftover from the Cold War is expected to cost billions of dollars and take many years.

Only a few dozen of the mines have so far been assessed and remediated.

KNAU STAFF
