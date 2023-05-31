Arizona attorney general sues companies for 'forever chemicals'

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed suit against the companies that manufacture PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

Mayes filed the suit against 3M, DuPont and a DuPont spinoff last week. She said the companies were negligent in the design, manufacture and sale of products that contain the chemicals, known as PFAS.

The chemicals can typically be found in everything from non-stick pans to clothing. They're also known to pollute groundwater. Mayes said the companies were aware of the dangers and proceeded anyways.

She wants them to pay for the cleanup of such chemicals, which can break down slowly and accumulate in both people and the environment.