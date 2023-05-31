© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU and Arizona News

Arizona attorney general sues companies for 'forever chemicals'

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published May 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM MST
There are a number of initiatives in the works to address PFAS in drinking water.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT
/
Getty Images
PFAS can typically be found in everything from non-stick pans to clothing. They're also known to pollute groundwater.

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed suit against the companies that manufacture PFAS, which have been linked to cancer and other health problems.

Mayes filed the suit against 3M, DuPont and a DuPont spinoff last week. She said the companies were negligent in the design, manufacture and sale of products that contain the chemicals, known as PFAS.

The chemicals can typically be found in everything from non-stick pans to clothing. They're also known to pollute groundwater. Mayes said the companies were aware of the dangers and proceeded anyways.

She wants them to pay for the cleanup of such chemicals, which can break down slowly and accumulate in both people and the environment.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News KNAU and Arizona newsforever chemicalsKris Mayesattorney general
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF