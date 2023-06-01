Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they say disappeared after his Phoenix group home closed down.

Officials say 41-year-old Rafferty Brown’s family has not seen or heard from him in a week.

He’s 5 foot 9 and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his left leg and a lizard tattoo on his right arm as well as a distinct crease in the middle of his forehead.

He’s also known to abuse alcohol.

Anyone with information on Rafferty Brown’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112.