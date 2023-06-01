© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing man

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 1, 2023 at 7:12 AM MST
The Navajo Police Department says Rafferty Brown went missing after his Phoenix group home closed down.
Navajo Division of Public Safety
The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man who they say disappeared after his Phoenix group home closed down.

Officials say 41-year-old Rafferty Brown’s family has not seen or heard from him in a week.

He’s 5 foot 9 and 290 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He has a scar on his left leg and a lizard tattoo on his right arm as well as a distinct crease in the middle of his forehead.

He’s also known to abuse alcohol.

Anyone with information on Rafferty Brown’s whereabouts should contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at 928-871-6112.

