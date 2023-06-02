Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Twenty-seven-year-old Cody Lane Harding was last seen at Ganado Sage Hospital on Friday, February 17, 2023, in Ganado, Arizona. He is known to struggle with meth addiction and may be in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Authorities describe Harding as a Native American male, 5’11”, 175 lbs., with black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black shirt and a black puffy jacket.

Anyone with information on Cody Lane Harding’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Window Rock District at (505) 871-6111/6112, or call 911.