Crews take advantage of rain falling over Wilbur Fire near Clints Well

Fire crews working the Wilbur Fire near Clints Well took advantage of thunderstorms Sunday to conduct ignitions and continue to strengthen fire lines.

The lightning-caused wildfire was first reported May 21st, 2023, west of Clints Well on the Coconino National Forest Mogollon Ranger District. There are currently 80 personnel on scene with 0% containment reported at this time.

Crews are using tactical firing operations to keep the fire out of West Clear Creek, including patrols, line prep and use of heavy equipment in the planned fire area.

Smoke impacts are expected to be light, but will be visible from multiple locations in the Verde Valley and along Lake Mary Road and state routes 260 and 87.