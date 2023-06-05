Flagstaff 5th graders hope to win big in annual NPR Student Podcast Challenge

A group of 5th graders at Marshall Elementary School in Flagstaff is anxiously awaiting this week’s announcement of the winners of NPR’s Student Podcast Challenge. They are among the youngest competitors in the 5th annual contest. Their teacher, Katie Krause, created a podcast area in her classroom for the kids to get creative. She spoke to KNAU’s Gillian Ferris about the next-gen podcasters and their projects.

GF: So, this is obviously the podcast area.

KK: Yep, this is our podcast area. You know, with 27 students in here it's really hard to find space. They'll put their iPads inside these little boxes with foam inside. Sometimes the microphones work, sometimes they don't. They've been through a lot! Sometimes you have to hold them just right to get them to work.

GF: So let’s talk about the podcasts. I had a chance to listen through them. It was delightful! I loved everything about these podcasts, they were so great.

KK: We talk about in poetry we have stanzas, and in chapter books we have chapters, and in podcasts we have segments. So I made a template that just kind of breaks it down in terms of segments and transitions. We talk a lot in 5th grade about supporting our opinions with research with evidence. We talked about the importance of hearing their own voice but also to bring in other perspectives and opinions to support or not support their podcasts. They really took it upon themselves to go and find interviews. They went above and beyond.

Katie Krause / Fifth graders at Marshall Elementary School in Flagstaff work on their entry for the NPR Student Podcast Challenge

GF: One of the podcasts touches on inclusion which is a really important topic, especially in school. Can you talk about how that team brought this issue to life in their podcast?

KK: Yeah, so their category was speaking about their community. And these two girls, they came up with this idea all on their own, as all of the students did, and this one was just so touching about the importance of inclusion and why diversity is so important in our classroom and in our school community. Theirs was totally from a child’s standpoint. I just love the creativity. I had two other girls that chose to do theirs on – this was just so creative – their category was what your parents don’t know that you wish they knew.

GF: Like how you tattle on your siblings?

KK: Yes, yes, and how sometimes you are blamed when your sibling is the one who did it.

GF: The one that really struck me from an audio perspective was the kid who did the importance of recess and comes out with this dramatic opening.

KK: That’s my buddy Tate, and he wanted to do his story on the importance of recess, showcasing why recess is important and should be followed throughout middle school and beyond.

GF: So, they must be pretty excited with the winners about to be announced.

Katie Krause / A fifth grader at Marshall Elementary School in Flagstaff records his voicetracks for the NPR Student Podcast Challenge

KK: They’re really excited. They ask me every day! You know, it is hard because it’s a national competition and their category is 5th-8th grade, so they have a very wide range and they’re at the lowest grade level that’s represented in their age group. So, you know, I told them regardless of what happens, just be proud of yourself for taking a risk and choosing to put your voice out there because we have stories to tell and this is the next generation.Whether they win or not, it’s all about taking that risk and showcasing their voice and their stories.

GF: Well, good luck and I hope everything goes well.

KK: Thank you so much. We appreciate it.