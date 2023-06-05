© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
KNAU and Arizona News

Navajo police ask for public's help in locating missing person

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 5, 2023 at 1:54 PM MST
Kenric L. Slim
Navajo Police Department Tuba City District
/
Kenric L. Slim

The Navajo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing person.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenric Slim was last seen Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Basha’s shopping center in Tuba City. Arizona, on the Navajo Nation.

Authorities describe Slim as a Native American male, 5’9”, 240 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing jeans and a black shirt.

Anyone with information on Kenric Slim’s whereabouts or wellbeing is urged to contact the Navajo Police Department Tuba City District at (928) 283-3111/3112, or call 911.

Navajo Police Department Tuba City District
/

