Prescribed burns continue this week on Kaibab National Forest

The Kaibab National Forest will continue prescribed burns this week on two separate projects. Crews are currently treating the active Kendrick prescribed fire and will begin another in and area southwest of Tusayan.

Forest managers say as summer approaches, windows of opportunity conducting prescribed burns will eventually close as temperatures rise and fuels dry out. Ignitions only occur when environmental conditions align with the parameters outlined in each project specific burn plan.

Residents and visitors to the area may see and hear helicopters, as aerial ignitions will occur on a portion of this week’s burns.

Fire managers discourage use of any type of aerial-drone system near an active burn project as it could potentially interfere with aircraft operations.