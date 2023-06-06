© 2023 KNAU Arizona Public Radio
Arizona Public Radio | Your Source for NPR News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
KNAU's service in Page on 91.7 is off the air. We expect a solution and return to air on June 15. Thank you for your patience.
KNAU and Arizona News

ADOT set to start $50M pavement repair projects

KNAU News Talk - Arizona Public Radio | By KNAU STAFF
Published June 6, 2023 at 3:26 PM MST
An ADOT milling machine works to repair a stretch of Interstate 17 southbound south of Flagstaff.
ADOT
/
An ADOT milling machine works to repair a stretch of Interstate 17 southbound south of Flagstaff.

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should plan for lane restrictions and delays as pavement repair work is slated to begin.

Most of the 23 projects are in northern Arizona where heavy winter snow, rain and freeze-thaw cycles created potholes and other damage.

Crews will repair sections of damaged pavement up to several miles in length on interstates 17 and 40 along with state routes 260 and 77.

The initial round of more than $50 million in critical repairs will come from next year’s state budget.

It’ll be followed by $94 million in additional work much of which will be funded by ADOT’s proposed five-year construction plan.

Information on the pavement repairs can be found at http://azdot.gov/PavingRepairs. Work on I-40 is set to begin next month and on Aug. 1 for I-17.

Tags
KNAU and Arizona News ADOTArizona Department of TransportationLocal News
KNAU STAFF
See stories by KNAU STAFF