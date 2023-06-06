ADOT set to start $50M pavement repair projects

The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should plan for lane restrictions and delays as pavement repair work is slated to begin.

Most of the 23 projects are in northern Arizona where heavy winter snow, rain and freeze-thaw cycles created potholes and other damage.

Crews will repair sections of damaged pavement up to several miles in length on interstates 17 and 40 along with state routes 260 and 77.

The initial round of more than $50 million in critical repairs will come from next year’s state budget.

It’ll be followed by $94 million in additional work much of which will be funded by ADOT’s proposed five-year construction plan.

Information on the pavement repairs can be found at http://azdot.gov/PavingRepairs. Work on I-40 is set to begin next month and on Aug. 1 for I-17.