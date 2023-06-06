GOP coalition calls for ethics investigation into Haaland after Chaco decision

A coalition of House Republicans has signed a letter that calls for an investigation into Secretary of Interior Deb Haaland’s work with the Pueblo Action Alliance, a New Mexico advocacy group opposed to drilling near Chaco Culture National Historical Park.

Haaland announced restrictions on oil and gas drilling on lands within a 10-mile radius of the park last week.

The move has met both support and opposition with the Navajo Nation saying it violates tribal sovereignty.

The commission, which includes Arizona’s Paul Gosar, says Haaland’s decision may have violated federal ethics standards.

Haaland is a member of the Pueblo of Laguna and the first Native American to serve on the Cabinet.